Allen Americans Hold Split Squad Scrimmages

The Allen Americans held a pair of split squad scrimmages Saturday night and Sunday in Allen, featuring Team Red vs. Team White.

Each squad won a game, with Team White beating Team Red 12-4 at Allen Community Ice Rink on Saturday. The Red squad returned the favor with a 6-1 victory Sunday at CUTX Event Center Community Rink.

Spencer Asuchak, Harrison Blaisdell, Colton Hargrove, and Thomas Caron were amongst the goal scorers on Saturday night. Brayden Watts and Caron each had a multi-point night.

“(Saturday night) was a fun scrimmage for us to watch and see how guys play without much coaching structure,” Americans Head Coach Steve Martinson noted after Saturday’s scrimmage. "Sunday I will go on the bench and tighten up the system.”

Former Americans Captain Jason Deitsch was on the bench for the White team, while Lily Martinson was on the bench for the Red unit.

The rosters switched for Sunday morning’s scrimmage with Hargrove andAsuchak drafting their teams before puck drop.

In the Team Red win Sunday, Asuchak led the way by scoring a pair of goals and adding an assist. Watts and Malik Johnson also lit the lamp for Team Red. Hudson Wilson had a pair of helpers.

“It was fun to get out there and compete against each other,” Asuchak, a co-captain, said following Sunday’s scrimmage. “We are loaded with skill and talent. I can’t wait to get to opening night. We are going to be a tough team to play against and beat over a 60-minute game.”

The team resumed training camp Monday morning. All sessions are open to the public. The Americans will play a pair of preseason games against the Tulsa Oilers, with the lone game in DFW coming on Oct. 9 at NYTEX Sports Centre in Northeast Tarrant County.