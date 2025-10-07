As Opening Night In The NHL Approaches, The ECHL Is Well-Represented On Opening Rosters

Apr 17, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Edmonton Oilers assistant coach Glen Gulutzan against the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The 2025-26 NHL regular season is finally here, with Opening Night on Tuesday.

Final rosters for all 32 teams were submitted Monday. The ECHL has 60 players on NHL opening-day rosters, marking the 24th season in a row with more than 50 former ECHL players in that category.

The Premier ‘AA’ Hockey League, the ECHL has a player or coach on each of the 32 teams and has affiliations with 30 of the 32 teams in the NHL, marking the 29th consecutive season that the league has had affiliations with at least 20 teams in the NHL.

There are 57 coaches with an ECHL background working behind the benches of teams in the NHL including Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar, Dallas Stars head coach Glen Gulutzan, San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky, Vegas Golden Knights head coach Bruce Cassidy and Washington Capitals head coach Spencer Carbery. All previously were ECHL head coaches.

In addition, Nashville Predators head coach Andrew Brunette is a former ECHL player. It is the 15th consecutive season that there have been 30 or more coaches with an ECHL background working in the NHL.

Last season, Carbery became the third former ECHL coach to win the Jack Adams as NHL Coach of the Year, joining Cassidy (2019-20) and Bruce Boudreau (2007-08).

In the 2022-23 season, Cassidy became the third former ECHL head coach to lead his team to a Stanley Cup title, joining Laviolette (Carolina, 2006) and Bednar (Colorado, 2022).

In 2021-22, Bednar became the first coach to lead teams to championships in the ECHL (South Carolina, 2009), AHL (Lake Erie, 2016) and NHL (Colorado, 2022).