Cam Brown, The Heart Of The Atlanta Gladiators, Passes Away At 56

The Atlanta Gladiators mourn the loss of former player, captain, and ECHL Hall of Famer, Cam Brown, who tragically passed away on Saturday.

When the Gladiators first arrived in Gwinnett County in the summer of 2003, Brown was called out of retirement by former coach, Jeff Pyle, to lead the team as it began its new era in Georgia.

Brown spent three seasons with the Gladiators, leaving a lasting and powerful impression on his teammates, staff, and the people of Gwinnett County. Not only did he lead the team to success on and off the ice, but he also became the heart and soul of the team, and was a wonderful role model, mentor, teammate, friend, and ambassador to the game of hockey.

Named the first captain in team history, Brown led the Gladiators to success in their new home right out of the gate with winning records in all three of his seasons with the team – including a trip to the Kelly Cup Finals in 2006.

Brown was inducted into the ECHL Hall of Fame in 2010 and retired as the ECHL’s all-time leader in games played, and currently ranks 4th in that category, appearing in 789 regular-season games. He also retired as the league’s all-time leader in penalty minutes and currently ranks 2nd in that category with 2,425.

He played 13 seasons in the ECHL beginning in 1991-92 and ranks 28th with 206 goals, 35th with 499 points and 36th with 293 assists. He began his ECHL career with the Columbus Chill and initially retired in 2002-03 to serve as head coach of the Baton Rouge Kingfish, for whom he played for from 1996 to 2002, but returned to the ice in 2003 and spent three seasons with the Gwinnett Gladiators.

Brown played in one NHL game in the 1990-91 season with the Vancouver Canucks and played in the International Hockey League and the American Hockey League before his time in the ECHL.

Following Brown’s retirement from professional hockey in 2006, the Gladiators retired his #44 and raised a banner to the rafters of Gas South Arena in his honor.

Brown was 56 at the time of his passing, and is survived by his wife, Christina, and his two children, Rhyan and Logan. The entire Atlanta Gladiators organization sends its deepest condolences to the Brown family during this difficult time.

All of us at The Hockey News also send our condolences.

The Gladiators will wear stickers on their helmets for the remainder of the 2025-26 season in remembrance of Cam Brown and are actively working on ways the organization can continue to honor and remember his legacy.