Gladiators Name Captains, Make Trade Prior To Opening Weekend

The Atlanta Gladiators have announced their captains for the 2025-26 season.

Cody Sylvester has been named the team’s captain, and Andrew Jarvis and Louis Boudon have been named alternate captains.

Sylvester will wear the C after serving as an alternate captain for the past three seasons. Entering his 13th season of professional hockey, he has been with Atlanta since 2021 and has led all Gladiators players in scoring since joining the team with 101 goals and 121 assists for 222 points in 232 games.

Sylvester had previously served as an alternate captain with the South Carolina Stingrays in 2014 and was the captain of the Calgary Hitmen in 2012.

Jarvis is entering his second season with the Gladiators and his fourth full season of professional hockey. The defenseman scored six goals and seven assists for the Gladiators last season in 59 games, and has 160 games of ECHL experience between Atlanta, Allen, and Tulsa.

Jarvis was previously an alternate captain for his senior season at Carleton University and was the captain of the Brockville Braves from 2016-2018.

Boudon has been named an alternate captain in his first season with the Gladiators after spending the 2024-25 campaign in Sweden with the Nybro Vikings, where he finished the year with nine goals and 12 assists for 21 points in 47 games.

The French forward has been an alternate captain when representing France at the international stage on multiple occasions and was the captain at Lake Superior State University from 2021-2023.

The Gladiators also made a trade on Tuesday, sending defenseman Brenden Datema to the Bloomington Bison in exchange for future considerations.

Datema, 26, scored two goals and five assists for 7 points in 48 games with the Gladiators last season in his first full campaign as a pro.

The blueliner first signed with the Gladiators late in the 2023-24 season after finishing his collegiate career at Canisius College and played in 60 games with Atlanta over the last two seasons.

The Gladiators are set to open the 2025-26 campaign this Saturday, Oct. 18 vs the Utah Grizzlies.