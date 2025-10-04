Cyclones' All-Time Goal Scorer Returns For 2025-26 Season

The Cincinnati Cyclones announced that longtime forward Justin Vaive will return to the club for the 2025-26 season.

The Cyclones' all-time leader in goals and games played will return to Cincinnati for his 11th season.

Vaive, 36, returns to the Cyclones following a 2024-25 campaign that saw him break the Cyclones all-time record for most goals in franchise history. On Oct. 25, 2024, Vaive scored against his former team, the Fort Wayne Komets, to surpass Don Biggs with 148 career goals for the club record. Vaive finished with six goals and four assists last season with Cincinnati.

“Justin was one of the first players I spoke with when I was hired in Cincinnati and it was very evident from the beginning that he feels a great amount of pride wearing the Cyclones uniform,” Cyclones Head Coach Riley Weselowski stated. “He cares deeply about this organization and its fans and he wants more than anything to win in this city. Justin has a skill set that we feel aligns very well with the new Cyclone identity, and his leadership is going to be a tremendous asset for the young players on our roster to lean on throughout the season.”

The longtime Cyclones forward saw a milestone season where he recorded his 800th professional game, including 471 played with Cincinnati. In addition, Vaive became the first player in Cyclones history to score 150 goals with the organization with his goal against the Maine Mariners on Jan. 17, 2025.

A native of Buffalo, N.Y., Vaive will enter his 15th professional season, and his 11th as a member of the Cyclones. Prior to his time with Cincinnati, Vaive played in four collegiate seasons with Miami University.

In 2007, Vaive was a fourth round selection in the NHL Draft (92nd overall) to the Anaheim Ducks. In addition, Vaive is a 2021 Kelly Cup Champion.