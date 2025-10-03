Cyclones Announce TV Partnership For Select Home Games In 2025-26

The Cincinnati Cyclones, in conjunction with FOX19 NOW, have announced a new partnership that will bring Cyclones broadcasts to 19.3 Rock Entertainment Sports Network.

With the new partnership, the network will air eight Cyclones home games in 2025-26.

Coverage will begin on Nov. 8, 2025 when the Cyclones host the Iowa Heartlanders at Heritage Bank Center. The team’s Bluey Matinee game will kickstart the first of eight broadcasts with the new partnership.

“We couldn’t be more excited to announce our new partnership with FOX19 NOW and Rock Entertainment Sports Network,” Cyclones general manager and vice president Kristin Ropp stated. “As we enter this new era of Cyclones hockey, we are thrilled to make our broadcasts more accessible and visible to fans in the Queen City with the help of our new friends at FOX19 NOW. We hope that this will be the start of a long and successful television partnership."

The eight games that will broadcast on Rock Entertainment Sports Network include the following:

Nov. 8, 2025 - Bluey Matinee vs. Iowa

Dec. 12, 2025 - National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation Night vs. Kalamazoo

Jan. 24, 2026 - Teddy Bear Toss Matinee vs. Fort Wayne

Feb. 15, 2026 - Youth Jersey Giveaway Matinee vs. Indy

Feb. 28, 2026 - One Night Rebrand Night vs. Kalamazoo

March 7, 2026 - Pucks N Pups Night featuring Weiner Dog Races vs. Utah

March 14, 2026 - Plush Stick Giveaway vs. Iowa

April 11, 2026 - Fan Appreciation Matinee vs. Toledo

The Cyclones will kick off their 2025-26 season at home Oct. 18 against the Wheeling Nailers. Puck drop is set for 7:30 Pm ET. There will be a Cyclones Calendar Giveaway for the first 5,000 fans, plus $2 Hot Dogs, $2 Soda and $2 Beer.