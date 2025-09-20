Defenseman Powell Connor Returns To Michigan, Signs With K-Wings

The Kalamazoo Wings announced that defenseman Powell Connor has signed a Standard Player Contract (SPC) for the 2025–26 season.

Connor, 25, is a 6-foot-2, 190-pound Chilliwack, BC native entering his second professional season. The forward played 18 games, scoring five points (2-3-5) for Reading in 2024-25.

He also played in 12 games for the Royals out of Canisius College (1g-6a) during the 2023-24 season.

“I can’t wait to play in front of the K-Wings fans,” Connor said following the signing. “I’ve heard great things about the organization and city. Looking forward to a great season in Kalamazoo.”

Connor also returns to the state of Michigan, where he spent three seasons (2020-23: playing in 84 games. He totaled a goal and seven assists for eight points at Michigan State (2020-23).

With the Spartans, Connor was a two-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree (2022, 2023). The defenseman then transferred to Canisius for his senior season where he appeared in 35 games, leading the team with 79 blocked shots, ranking him third in the AHA and sixth nationally.