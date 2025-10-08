Duarte Returns To Allen Americans For Upcoming Season

The Allen Americans, along with Head Coach and General Manager Steve Martinson, are getting Mark Duarte back for the upcoming season.

The club announced the signing of the veteran forward Wednesday. In his statement, Martinson referred to Duarte as a “glue guy” who does things the right way.

“He can play any forward position and play wherever he’s needed in our lineup,” Martinson said.

Duarte was an Alternate Captain last season for Allen, and one of the top players on the 24-25 roster, as well as one of the top defensive minded forwards in the ECHL.

He led the team last season in blocked shots while putting up 39 points in 63 games.

The Hamilton, Ontario native has 16 games at the American Hockey League level, with 15 coming with the Calgary Wranglers in 2023-24.

Duarte was invited to Belleville Senators camp this year where he appeared in two pre-season games last weekend. He will return to Allen this week and could be in the Americans lineup for their pre-season game on Thursday.

Duarte played his junior hockey in the Ontario Hockey League with the Hamilton Bulldogs for two seasons (19-20 and 21-22), and the Soo Greyhounds in 2022-2023.

The Americans play the first of two preseason games against the Tulsa Oilers beginning on Thursday night at NYTEX Sports Centre in Northeast Tarrant County.