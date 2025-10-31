Dzhaniyev's Hat Trick Propels Utah Grizzlies In Win Over Icemen

Danny Dzhaniyev picked a great time to get the first three goals of his professional career.

The 23-year-old left-shot forward notched a hat trick, while John Gelatt scored a goal and an assist in the Utah Grizzlies 6-4 victory over the Jacksonville Icemen Thursday night at Maverik Center.

Jacksonville’s Patrick Bajkov scored 6:14 into the contest. Utah’s Reed Lebster scored 8:42 in on a good pass from Colby Enns. Lebster led Utah with six shots on goal.

Neil Shea scored a power-play goal from the left circle 14:35 in. It was Utah’s first 5 on 4 power play goal of the season.

Jacksonville’s Matteo Costantini scored 15:27 in to tie it up. The score was deadlocked 2-2 after one frame.

Dzhaniyev scored his first professional goal 1:39 into the second period to give Utah a 3-2 lead. Jacksonville’s Christopher Brown scored a shorthanded goal 7:01 in. The game was tied 3-3 after 40 minutes of play.

Gelatt gave Utah a 4-3 lead as he scored 2:26 into the third period. Gelatt has a goal in two of his last three games.

Jacksonville’s Nathan Dunkley tied it up right off a faceoff 4:15 in. Dzhaniyev scored the eventual game-winner 13:45 in. Dzhaniyev completed the hat trick with his third of the night 17:19 in.

Dzhaniyev signed an ECHL contract with the Idaho Steelheads on Aug. 19 before being traded to Utah prior to Opening Weekend. He tallied three points (2-1-3) in two pre-season contests with Idaho.

The Grizzlies outshot Jacksonville 31-23 and went 1-for-2 on the power play. It was Utah’s first win all-time vs Jacksonville.

Friday night is the rubber match of a three-game series. The Grizzlies will be wearing skeleton themed specialty jerseys. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:10 Pm MT.