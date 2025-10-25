Friday Five: A Hatty And First Pro Shutout Headline Top Performances From October 24 ECHL action

A hat trick, a first shutout and several two-goal performances highlight this week’s Friday Five in the second weekend of action of the young ECHL season. Let’s dive right in.

Reed Lebster: Utah Grizzlies

It was quite a night for the Utah Grizzlies in Boise.

Reed Lebster scored a hat trick and an assist for four points as Utah shut out the Idaho Steelheads 5-0 at Idaho Central Arena.

Dylan Wells deserves an honorable mention. The Utah goaltender stopped all 46 shots he faced to record his fourth professional shutout.

After the Grizzlies took an early 1-0 lead on captain Tyler Gratton’s goal, Lebster scored his first of the night from the left wing at the 18:48 mark of the opening frame.

Lebster's second goal was an unassisted shorty 11:20 into the second period for a 4-0 Grizzlies lead.

He completed the hatty 19:44 into the third period on a 5 on 3 power play goal. It was Utah’s first power play tally of the season. It was also Utah’s first hat trick of the young campaign.

Also of note was the Grizzlies' penalty-kill, which was a perfect 8-for-8 on the evening.

Matt Davis: Wichita Thunder

The 24-year-old Calgary native didn’t have much room for error against the Rapid City Rush. The Thunder's rookie netminder stood tall in net, saving all 41 shots fired his way in a 1-0 win at The Monument.

It was the first professional shutout and first pro victory for Davis in his second ECHL start. He stopped 15 of those 41 shots in the third period as the Rush fought hard to tie the game.

After killing off an early penalty for too many men, the Thunder got to work on a power-play of their own when Ryan Chyzowski was whistled for interference at 5:03 of the first period.

On the ensuing man advantage, Jay Dickman buried a rebound off a Peter Bates one-timer to give the Thunder a 1-0 lead.

That turned out to be the only goal either team could muster. The Rush had their best chance with just under four minutes left. After Davis turned aside a shot from the right circle, Carter Wilkie corralled the rebound behind the net and tried to stuff a wrap-around past the netminder. However, Davis stretched out his right pad to preserve the lead and notch the victory for the visitors. Davis helped kill off two penalties in the final period to give Wichita its first win of the season.

Lucas Sowder: Kansas City Mavericks

Sowder helped the Mavericks spoil the Allen Americans’ home opener on Friday. The 26-year-old left-shot winger from Trinity, Fla. Tallied two goals on the night.

The first came at the 17:07 mark of the opening frame to put the Mavericks ahead 1-0. It was Sowder’s first goal of the young season.

The Mavericks extended their lead to 2-0 at the 6:02 mark of the middle period as forward Jackson Jutting fired a shot top shelf from the left circle for his second goal of the year.

After the Americans finally broke through nine minutes later to cut the lead to 2-1, Sowder notched his second goal of the night in the third period for a 3-1 KC lead.

Hudson Wilson extended the Mavericks lead to 4-1 on an empty-netter after Allen pulled goaltender Jackson Parsons. Spencer Asuchak narrowed the margin to 4-2 for the final tally of the game.

Sloan Stanick: Tahoe Knight Monsters

The Knight Monsters began a grueling 11-game road trip with a 4-1 triumph in Tulsa Friday against the Oilers. Sloan Stanick helped the cause with two goals.

The 22-year-old left-shot winger scored his first after burying a sharp-angle chance at the 4:15 mark of the opening frame to make it 1-0 Tahoe.

With the Knight Monsters holding a 3-1 lead in the second period, Stanick got his third goal of the season and second of the night at the 15:49 mark to put Tahoe up 4-1. It would end up being the final score.

Christopher Brown: Jacksonville Icemen

Brown had two goals in the Icemens’ 4-2 road victory over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

The Jacksonville captain lit the lamp for his team’s final two goals of the contest. His first came on a breakaway, and he fired a shot high into the right corner of the Greenville net to give the Icemen a 3-0 advantage just 11 seconds into the second period.

Brown’s second came after the Swamp Rabbits fought back to within 3-2. Brown took a pass from Bennett MacArthur, who delivered it from his knees following a puck battle. Brown put in a shot from in front of the net at the 2:52 mark for some insurance and a Jacksonville victory.