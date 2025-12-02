    • Powered by Roundtable

    ECHL Announces Margaritaville Nights

    Stephen Kerr
    Dec 2, 2025, 01:00
    ECHL Announces Margaritaville Nights

    Stephen Kerr
    ECHL fans will have an opportunity to win a weekend getaway to Margaritaville resort.

    On Monday, the ECHL announced that the League and Margaritaville are teaming up to host Margaritaville Nights at select games throughout the 2025-26 season.

    A total of 11 ECHL teams will host Margaritaville Nights, including the Tahoe Knight Monsters, who will welcome Margaritaville’s “License To Chill” Podcast and Radio Margaritaville at their game on Saturday, Jan. 3.

    2025-2026 ECHL Margaritaville Nights

    Jacksonville Icemen – Dec. 26, 2025

    Tahoe Knight Monsters – Jan. 3-4, 2026

    Allen Americans – Jan. 9, 2026

    Florida Everblades – Jan. 16, 2026

    South Carolina Stingrays – Jan. 24, 2026

    Greensboro Gargoyles – Feb. 6-7, 2026

    Iowa Heartlanders – Feb. 20, 2026

    Toledo Walleye – Mar. 6, 2026

    Wheeling Nailers – Mar. 14, 2026

    Indy Fuel – Mar. 21, 2026

    Kalamazoo Wings – Apr. 3, 2026

    In conjunction with these nights, fans from across the ECHL will have the opportunity to enter to win a weekend getaway to a Margaritaville hotel or resort, Camp Margaritaville, or Compass Hotel by Margaritaville.

    To enter, simply submit a photo of you and your fellow fans enjoying the fun, relaxing Margaritaville lifestyle while cheering on your favorite ECHL team on the Margaritaville Contest Page.