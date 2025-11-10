ECHL Names South Carolina Stingrays Netminder Goalie Of The Week

The South Carolina Stingrays and the ECHL announced on Monday that netminder Mitch Gibson has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Nov. 3-9.

Gibson went 2-0-0 with a 1.50 goals-against average and a save percentage of .958 in two appearances last week for the Stingrays.

The 26-year-old Gibson stopped 44 shots in a 4-2 win at Orlando against the Solar Bears on Tuesday and made 25 saves in a 4-1 victory at Jacksonville against the Icemen on Saturday.

Under contract to Hershey of the American Hockey League, Gibson is 4-1-0 in five outings with the Stingrays this season, and is tied for sixth in the ECHL with a 1.42 goals-against average and tied for fourth with a .952 save percentage.

A native of Phoenixville, Pennsylvania, Gibson has seen action in 61 career games with South Carolina, posting a record of 38-16-6 with three shutouts, a 2.29 goals-against average and a save percentage of .911.

In addition, he is 3-0-0 in three career AHL appearances for Hershey with a 1.94 goals-against average and a .920 save percentage.

The Stingrays return to the North Charleston Coliseum on Friday, Nov. 14, against the Atlanta Gladiators for Jets and Vets Night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 Pm ET.

