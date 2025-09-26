Former ECHL All-Star Signs With Solar Bears

A former ECHL All-Star is back in the league once again, as the Orlando Solar Bears have announced the signing of forward Alex Tonge (TAHNJ) to a contract for the 2025-26 season.

The 30-year-old Tonge should add some additional scoring punch to the Solar Bears’ lineup. The left-shot center/left winger returns to North America after spending his last three professional seasons overseas, most recently with the Dundee Stars of the Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL).

In 10 games last season, the 5-foot-11, 182-pound forward scored nine points (4-5-9) and registerdd four penalty minutes. He added six points (3-3-6) in seven playoff games for the Stars as well.

The Kingston, Ontario native also appeared in 75 games in the German DEL2 from 2022-24, leading Heilbronner Falken in scoring during the 2022-23 season with 59 points, the fourth most in the entire league.

Tonge tallied 23 points in 21 games for EV Landshut during the 2023-24 season while splitting time in the Swedish HockeyAllswenskan with Nybro Vikings.

Tonge last appeared in the ECHL during the 2021-22 season with the Norfolk Admirals, leading them in scoring with 61 points (23-38-61) in 66 games, and earned himself an ECHL All-star bid.

In three ECHL seasons spanning 118 regular season games with Florida, Adirondack and Norfolk, Tonge has scored 104 points (45-59-104).

Tonge is also a part of ECHL history, scoring the second of the two fastest goals scored by one team in league history when he and Noah Carson scored two seconds apart in the third period of a game between the Admirals and Reading Royals on March 26, 2022.

Prior to his professional career, Tonge played four seasons of college hockey at Robert Morris University (2015-2019). During that span, he tallied 138 points (56-82-138) in 146 games and is ranked fourth all-time in program scoring.

In his senior season (2018-19), Tonge led the Pioneers in scoring with 39 points and received All-AHA Second Team honors.