Everblades Announce Changes To Regular Season Schedule

The Florida Everblades have announced several changes to their 2025-26 regular-season schedule.

The Everblades schedule has undergone three date changes and one opponent change. All four games altered are matchups against the Orlando Solar Bears.

DATE CHANGES

Friday, Feb 27 @ Orlando Tuesday, October 21 @ Orlando, 7:00 p.m. at Kia Center

Sunday, Nov 23 @ Orlando Monday, November 24 @ Orlando, 7:00 p.m. at Kia Center

Friday, Mar 20 @Orlando Sunday, February 22 @ Orlando, 3:00 p.m. at Kia Center

OPPONENT CHANGE

Saturday, Mar 7 vs Greenville  Saturday, March 7 vs Orlando, 7:00 p.m. at Hertz Arena

The 28th season of Everblades hockey will get underway on Friday, October 17 with a road contest against the Orlando Solar Bears.

Florida opens the home portion of the 2025-26 campaign at Hertz Arena on Saturday, Oct. 18 against the Solar Bears with a 7 Pm puck drop.

The Blades will play a 72-game regular-season schedule, with 36 games at Hertz Arena and 36 games on the road. Of those 72 games, 54 will be against the other six South Division teams, while 18 contests will involve six teams from outside the division.

Among the 54 games against South Division foes, the Blades will play 24 contests against Sunshine State rivals, as they meet the Jacksonville Icemen 12 times and the Orlando Solar Bears 12 times. Other divisional games on tap include the Savannah Ghost Pirates for 10 games, the Atlanta Gladiators and the Greenville Swamp Rabbits seven times, and the South Carolina Stingrays for six matchups.