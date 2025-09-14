Fuel To Host First Pre-Season Game In New Arena

The Indy Fuel have announced that they will host the Bloomington Bison for a pre-season game on Saturday, Oct. 11 at 4 Pm at the Fishers Event Center.

The game will be a historic one, as it marks the Fuel’s first home pre-season game in three years and first at the Fishers Event Center.

Last year, Indy met Bloomington seven times and won the season series 4-3.

The Fuel will drop the puck on the regular season on Friday, Oct. 17 at 7 Pm against the Fort Wayne Komets. Tickets for both games will go on sale on Sept. 21.

Last season was Indy’s first at Fisher’s Event Center. The club didn’t begin playing there until December, embarking on a 15-game road trip prior to the first game in its new home.

Indy set a new sellout record with 15 last season.

Overall, the Fuel set a single-season home attendance record of 203,329 fans in the regular season. This breaks last year's record of 174,692.