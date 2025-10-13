Heartlanders Best Komets In Final Pre-Season Action

The Iowa Heartlanders and Fort Wayne Komets met for an Open Season pre-season contest Sunday afternoon at Trine University in Angola, Ind.

The two teams played a 60-minute regulation, seven-minute overtime and three-round shootout. Iowa bested Fort Wayne in regulation, 5-2, added an overtime goal from Kyle Masters to make it 6-2, and Fort Wayne won the skills competition for a 6-3 final outcome.

Defenseman Mike Koster led the Heartlanders with two goals and three points. Goaltenders William Rousseau (18 saves) and Riley Mercer (17 saves) split duties in net and each allowed one goal.

The Komets outshot Iowa 37-31 in regulation and the extra time. The Heartlanders were 2-for-6 on the power play, while the Komets went 0-for-6 on the man advantage.

The game was the Heartlanders’ tune-up for the team’s home opener on Oct. 17 against the Tulsa Oilers. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 Pm CT.

The Komets will kick off their regular-season action Oct. 17 at Indy against the Fuel. Puck drop is set for 7 Pm ET.