Heartlanders Announce 19 Current And Former Players To Attend AHL Training Camp

The Iowa Heartlanders announced that 19 players with Heartlanders ties will attend 2025 Iowa Wild training camp. The Wild are AHL affiliates of the Iowa Heartlanders.

Of the 19 players, 10 are signed to 2025-26 contracts with the Heartlanders. The other nine are former Heartlanders signed to AHL contracts with the Iowa Wild or NHL contracts with the Minnesota Wild.

The Heartlanders will begin their training camp next Monday, Oct. 6. They open the team’s fifth season at Xtream Arena on Friday, Oct. 17 vs. the Tulsa Oilers.

Here are the players attending Wild training camp with Heartlanders ties.

Goaltenders (3)

Samuel Hlavaj (played with Heartlanders in 2024-25)

Dante Giannuzzi (ECHL contract with Heartlanders)

William Rousseau (AHL contract, played with 2024-25 Heartlanders)

Defensemen (8)

Mike Koster (AHL contract, played with 2024-25 Heartlanders)

Will Zmolek (AHL contract, played with 2024-25 Heartlanders)

Thomas Stewart (ECHL contract with Heartlanders)

Elliott McDermott (ECHL contract with Heartlanders)

David Spacek (NHL contract, played with 2023-24 Heartlanders)

Lordanthony Grissom (ECHL contract with Heartlanders)

Carter Allen (ECHL contract with Heartlanders)

Kyle Masters (NHL contract, played with Heartlanders 2023-25)

Forwards (8)

Matthew Sop (AHL contract, played with Heartlanders 2024-25)

Ryan McGuire (AHL contract, played with Heartlanders 2024-25)

Isaac Johnson (ECHL contract with Heartlanders)

Ryan Sandelin (AHL contract, played with Heartlanders 2024-25)

Jaxon Nelson (ECHL contract with Heartlanders)

Keltie Jeri-Leon (ECHL contract with Heartlanders)

Jack O'Brien (ECHL contract with Heartlanders)

Adam Capannelli (ECHL contract with Heartlanders)