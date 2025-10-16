K-WINGS’ JAYDEN LEE RECALLED BY Abbotsford CANUCKS, DEFENSEMAN RYAN DICKINSON ACQUIRED FROM RAILERS

The Kalamazoo Wings, ECHL affiliate of the Vancouver Canucks, have announced that the Abbotsford Canucks of the AHL have recalled the loan defenseman Jayden Lee.

In a separate transaction, the team has acquired defenseman Ryan Dickinson from the Worcester Railers for future considerations.

The 24-year-old Lee recorded eight goals and 24 assists for 32 points last season as a rookie for South Carolina, helping lead the Stingrays to an ECHL Brabham Cup (Regular Season Championship).

Lee spent five seasons (2019-2024) at Quinnipiac University, scoring 16 goals and 57 assists through 172 games.

The defenseman won an NCAA Championship (2022-23), is a four-time NCAA (ECAC) Regular Season Champion (2020-2024), was elected to the NCAA (ECAC) First All-Star Team (2023-24), and the NCAA (New England) All-Star Team (2023-24).

The right-shot blueliner was also named team captain in 2023-24.

Dickinson, 26, is a 6-foot 3-inch, 195-pound Brighton, MI native, entering his second professional season. In 2024-25, he returned to the Railers, playing in 54 games and collecting 10 points (1-9-10) with 57 penalty minutes.

The right-shot defenseman joined Worcester out of SUNY-Oswego (NCAA III | 2021-24), skating in 21 games. He registered four points (1-3-4) to finish the 2023-24 campaign.

Prior to his three seasons at SUNY-Oswego, Dickinson played one season at Ohio State (NCAA). In total, the defenseman played 80 games collegiately, scoring eight goals and 21 assists across four years.

The K-Wings will kick off their 2025-26 regular season with a home opener Saturday, Oct. 18 against the Fort Wayne Komets at Wings Event Center. Puck drop is set for 4:30 Pm ET.