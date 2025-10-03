Kalamazoo Wings Acquire Bilek, Sign Rookie German To PTO

The Kalamazoo Wings have announced a trade with the Maine Mariners.

The K-Wings have acquired forward Colin Bilek for future considerations from the Mariners. In a separate transaction, the Wings also signed forward Tyler German to a Player Tryout Contract (PTO) with the team for the 2025–26 season.

Bilek (Bee-Lick), 28, is a 5-foot 11-inch, 194-pound, Brighton, MI native entering his fourth professional season. In 2024-25, Bilek finished No. 1 in power-play goals (eight) and No. 2 in goals (18), assists (34) and points (52) for the Indy Fuel.

The right-shot winger has played for two ECHL teams in his career (Indy, Trois-Rivières), along with suiting up in three AHL games for the Manitoba Moose and the Rockford IceHogs.

Bilek started his career with Manitoba (2022-23) before his assignment to the Lions. In 45 games with Troiis-Rivieres, he tallied 23 points (14-9-23).

In February 2023, Bilek’s rights were traded to Rockford, and he was subsequently assigned to Indy.

Across his first three professional seasons, Bilek has amassed 129 points (59-70-129) in 180 ECHL games.

Prior to turning pro, Bilek notched 93 points (43-50-93) in 127 games with Army. He was named team captain twice at Army (2020-21, 2021-22), named second-team NCAA (East) All-American twice (2020-21, 2021-22), and an NCAA (AHA) All-Star twice.

German, 25, is a 6-foot-2, 194-pound, Canton, MI native entering his rookie season. The forward won two NCAA III (WIAC) championships (2022-23, 2023-24) out of the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. He totaled 39 points (14-25-39) in his college career (2021-25).

The right-shot forward notched three goals and six assists last season for the Pointers before joining Pensacola (SPHL) for nine games, charting four assists.

German was also selected to the 2021 NAHL Top Prospects Tournament South Division team, where he scored one point in two games.