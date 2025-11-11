Mariners Winger Earns Player Of The Week Honors

The ECHL announced on Tuesday that Brooklyn Kalmikov of the Maine Mariners is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Nov. 3-9.

Kalmikov scored one goal and added six assists for seven points in three games against the Worcester Railers last week.

Kalmikov was instrumental in the Mariners’ sweep of Worcester last weekend. The 24-year-old left-shot winger had four points (1g-3a) in a 4-0 win on Friday, dished out an assist in an 8-1 victory on Saturday and added a pair of assists in a 3-2 triumph on Sunday.

Under contract to Providence of the American Hockey League, Kalmikov leads the ECHL with 12 assists and is tied for the league lead with 16 points in 10 games this season.

Kalmikov has recorded 173 points (70-103-173) in 210 career ECHL games with Maine and Wheeling while also skating in three career AHL games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Prior to turning pro, Kalmikov totaled 212 points (108-104-212) in 273 career games in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League with Moncton, Victoriaville and Cape Breton.

On behalf of Brooklyn Kalmikov, a case of pucks will be donated to a Maine youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 53,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

