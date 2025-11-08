Friday Five: A Hatty, A Debut Shutout And A Game On Two Rinks

Friday featured the usual highlight performances in the ECHL, along with a game that was played on two different rinks on the same night.

Time to dive in on another exciting (and strange) Friday Five.

Max Andreev: Maine Mariners

Andreev gave the fans in Portland, Maine a chance to toss hats on the ice in a 4-0 win over the Worcester Railers at Cross Insurance Arena.

The victory was a big one for the Mariners, as it put them in a tie for first place in the North Division. It also extended Maine’s point streak to six games (4-0-1-1).

The Mariners fired 37 shots at Worcester netminder Tristan Lennox through 40 minutes. Andreev lit the lamp on the last three, the first coming on a tip-in with 17 seconds left in the middle frame for a 2-0 advantage.

Andreev struck again less than two minutes into the third, adding a power-play goal when Brooklyn Kalmikov's shot was loose between Lennox's pads.

The Railers pulled Lennox with three minutes to go, and Andreev tucked a wraparound into the empty net to complete the hat trick at 16:48.

It was Maine's second hat trick in the last two weeks, following Jacob Hudson's three-goal game against Wheeling on Oct. 25. Both Andreev’s and Hudson’s were natural hat tricks.

Jackson Jutting: Kansas City Mavericks

Jutting notched two goals in the Mavericks’ 3-2 win over the Idaho Steelheads in a rather unusual game at Cable Dahmer Arena.

The game was played in two separate rinks on the same night. To add more excitement, the contest had to be decided in overtime.

After playing the first 40 minutes at Cable Dahmer Arena’s main ice sheet, the teams came out for the third period only to find unsuitable ice conditions. After extensive repairs, both teams still decided the conditions were unfit to play on and resumed the contest on the adjacent practice rink within the same building.

It was the Steelheads who grabbed the early momentum with two goals in the first two periods.

Jutting finally got the Mavs going with his first goal of the night coming late in the middle frame during 4-on-4 play to cut the margin to 2-1.

After the game was moved to the adjacent rink, Jutting added his second goal on a power play at the 15:40 mark to tie the score 2-2 and ultimately send the game into an extra frame.

Luke Loheit potted the golden goal in a shorthanded situation after the Steelheads went on a power play, finalizing the 3-2 victory for KC.

Kyle Keyser: Utah Grizzlies

Keyser shined in his Grizzlies’ debut. The netminder stopped all 29 Wichita Thunder shots that came his way for a 2-0 road victory at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Luke Manning and Neil Shea provided the only offense Keyser and the Grizzlies would need to blank the Thunder.

After a scoreless opening period, Luke Manning got Utah on the board as he redirected a Reed Lebster shot 8:11 into the second period. Neil Shea scored a power play goal from the left wing 19:19 in.

Shutouts are nothing new for Keyser. He earned his sixth as a pro, posting 3 AHL shutouts, 2 in the ECHL and 1 in Russia last season. He also matches his OHL shutout total as he had 6 shutouts for the Oshawa Generals.

Friday’s shutout was Utah’s second of the season, as Dylan Wells stopped all 46 Idaho shots on Oct. 24.

Ryan Kirwan: Cincinnati Cyclones

The Cyclones routed the Iowa Heartlanders 9-2 in the first meeting between the two teams this season. Kirwan picked up four points to contribute to the offensive explosion at Heritage Bank Center.

After Cincy grabbed a 1-0 lead, Kirwan scored his first of the night minutes later for a 2-0 first-period lead.

Iowa closed the gap to 3-2, but the Cyclones unloaded for six unanswered goals. With the lead up to 7-2, Kirwan notched his fourth power-play goal of the season, leading the team in that category.

Kirwan assisted on two of the Clones’ other goals to give him four points on the evening.

Andre Ghantous: Kalamazoo Wings

Kalamazoo reeled off five straight goals, then thwarted a Toledo Walleye comeback and hung on for a 5-4 win at Wings Event Center. Ghantous potted a goal and two assists in the winning effort.

The second-year pro started the scoring for the K-Wings, firing a shot inside the left bar for a 1-0 lead through 20 minutes.

Ghantous picked up his first assist on the night at 9:17 of the middle frame after feeding an open Colin Belik at the top of the slot for the bardown goal and a 3-0 advantage.

Ghantous registered his third point after finding himself skating two-on-one and crossed the puck from the right circle to the left, finding Zach Okabe for the eventual game-winning goal at the 3:52 mark of the third.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free.



FREE GIFT ISSUE + 12 ISSUES + FREE DIGITAL ARCHIVE + FREE SHIPPING

*** Canada Post Strike update - as of October 15, 2025 - Please be aware that Canada Post is now in a rolling strike. While they are accepting mail, delivery times could be longer than expected. US orders are not impacted. WHAT'S INCLUDED IN YOUR PRINT & DIGITAL ARCHIVE SUBSCRIPTION > FREE GIFT ISSUE* of your