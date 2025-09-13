Noel Re-Signs With Cincinnati Cyclones

The Cincinnati Cyclones announced that defenseman Andrew Noel has re-signed with the team ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Set to embark on his first full professional campaign, Noel rejoins Cincinnati after a collegiate career with Ferris State.

The 24-year-old left-shot defenseman signs his second professional contract following a brief stint after college with the Cyclones. Last season, Noel recorded seven appearances with Cincinnati before the conclusion of the 2024-25 campaign.

Noel logged 31 penalty minutes and provided an edge to the blue line for the Cyclones. Prior to his signing on March 11, Noel spent three seasons at Ferris State University where he went pro following his junior season.

Cyclones head coach Riley Weselowski calls Noel a rugged, shutdown blueliner who will add toughness to Cincy’s lineup.

“Over the course of a 72-game season, his playing style wears down opponents and creates space for his teammates,” Weselowski stated. “I have no doubt that Andrew will quickly become a fan favorite with Cyclones fans.”

In 89 games with Ferris State, Noel recorded four goals and eight assists as a member of the Bulldogs. Prior to his collegiate days, he spent a season with the Maine Nordiques of the NAHL, where he served as the team assistant captain.

The following year, Noel moved to the BCHL where he anchored the defense of the Nanaimo Clippers to an appearance in the Fred Page Cup Finals in 2021-22.