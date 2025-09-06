Cyclones Sign Former Sacred Heart Forward

The Cincinnati Cyclones 'announced the signing of forward John Jaworski.

Following five seasons at Sacred Heart University, Jaworski inks his first professional contract for the upcoming season.

The 25-year-old Jaworski joins the Cyclones after a strong collegiate career at Sacred Heart University, where he was the all-time leader in games played by a Pioneer (163).

Throughout the course of his collegiate career, Jaworski recorded 35 goals and 53 assists (88 points) in 163 games played.

His accolades include a selection to the All-Atlantic Hockey Third Team in 2023-24 and four Atlantic Hockey All-Academic Team bids.

In addition, Jaworski was voted Sacred Heart University’s Most Valuable Player in 2023-24 following a 26-point campaign that season.

“John is the true definition of a 200 foot player who comes to Cincinnati following a very successful college career,” Cyclones Head Coach Riley Weselowski stated. “When he joined Sacred Heart as a freshman, John was known more for how he defended, but throughout his college career he really began to develop the offensive side of his game.

“All of the feedback we got from past coaches was very positive and we believe that his style of play will translate well at the pro level. Adding another player who wore a C on his chest in college is a testament to the value our staff is putting on the team culture as we build toward the future of Cyclone hockey.”

In 2024-25, Jaworski saw a career-high season with a personal best in goals (13), assists (18), and points (31) in 35 games played. He finished second on the team in points and led the Pioneers to a program best 21 victories that season.

Before his time in college, Jaworski was a member of the Chicago Steel in the USHL for one season. He logged 11 points in 41 games that season before it was shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic.