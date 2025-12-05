Rapid City Rush Announce Schedule Change

Late Thursday, the Rapid City Rush announced a date change to their late-December series against the Tahoe Knight Monsters.

The game originally scheduled for Friday, Dec. 26 at 7:05 Pm MST will now be played on Sunday, Dec. 28 at 4:05 Pm. The Saturday, Dec. 27 game at 7:05 Pm remains unchanged.

The Dec. 28 game will remain Star Wars Night. Dec. 27 is Bluey Night, featuring meet-and-greets with Bluey and Bingo in the Fine Arts Theater.

The two teams last met on Wednesday, with the Rush coming out on top 5-2 at Tahoe Blue Event Center in Stateline.

Five different goal scorers found the back of the net for the Rush and Arsenii Sergeev made 38 saves for the victory. Cameron Whitehead took the loss for Tahoe.

The Rush never trailed in the game, securing their third win in the last four contests in this wire-to-wire effort.

Rapid City became the first team to defeat Whitehead in regulation since Oct. 19. The club improves to 8-9-2 and has an opportunity to win their second straight series on Friday night at Tahoe Blue Event Center. Puck drop is set for 8 Pm MST.