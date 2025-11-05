Knight Monsters Forward Named Plus Performer Of The Month

The Tahoe Knight Monsters, in conjunction with the ECHL, announced Wednesday that forward Casey Bailey is the AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performer of the Month for October.

Bailey had an impressive start to the 2025-26 season. He led the league with a plus-minus rating of +10 in the month of October.

Bailey was even or better in each of his seven games during the month of October. He was a +3 on Oct. 18 against Idaho and was a +2 on Oct. 19 against Idaho and on Oct. 24 at Tulsa against the Oilers.

The 34-year-old leads the ECHL with a +11 rating in eight games this season, and he is tied for the league lead in both goals (6) and points (13).

Bailey was named ECHL Player of the Week for the opening weekend of the season after posting six points (4-2-6) in three games.

A native of Anchorage, Alaska, Bailey has 24 points (14-10-24) in 17 career ECHL games with Tahoe and South Carolina. He has also skated in 13 career National Hockey League games with Toronto and Ottawa; 211 career American Hockey League games with Toronto, Binghamton, Bridgeport, and Charlotte; and 279 career games in various European leagues.

Prior to turning pro, Bailey had 80 points (45-35-80) in 96 career games at Penn State University and 60 points (27-33-60) in 60 games with Omaha of the United States Hockey League.

The Knight Monsters are in action Wednesday night in Rapid City as they take on the Rush at The Monument. Puck drop is set for 7:05 Pm MT.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free.

FREE GIFT ISSUE + 12 ISSUES + FREE DIGITAL ARCHIVE + FREE SHIPPING

*** Canada Post Strike update - as of October 15, 2025 - Please be aware that Canada Post is now in a rolling strike. While they are accepting mail, delivery times could be longer than expected. US orders are not impacted. WHAT'S INCLUDED IN YOUR PRINT & DIGITAL ARCHIVE SUBSCRIPTION > FREE GIFT ISSUE* of your