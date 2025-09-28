Rapid City Rush Sign Latvian National Team Defenseman

The Rapid City Rush announced the signing of Arvils Bergmanis for the 2025-26 season.

Bergmanis, 25, will be the first Latvian in Rush history. He is the third European-born player to sign on for this season.

“I know Bergy very well with him having played for me last year,” Dave Smith, Rush Head Coach and General Manager, stated. “He is an all-situations player who is strong on his stakes. He has a history of playing on the Latvian National Team, brings mature qualities both to the ice and the locker room, and is an excellent leader.”

The 6-foot, 190-pound defenseman has an immediate connection to Rapid City, having played for Smith at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute as a graduate student last season. Bergmanis previously spent three years at the University of Alaska-Fairbanks. He scored ten goals and 46 points in 134 career collegiate games.

“I am really excited to join the team and be part of a group that works hard and wants to win,” Bergmanis said. “I am looking forward to contributing on and off the ice, and continuing to grow alongside a great group of people. Having worked with Dave before as my Head Coach, I know firsthand the kind of leadership and integrity he brings. He is a great person, and I am thrilled to be reunited with him in this next chapter.”

A native of Riga, Latvia, Bergmanis has represented his home country nine consecutive years, the last six for the main Latvian National Team. He has competed in three IIHF World Championships.