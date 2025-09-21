Rush Sign Multi-Sport Athlete

The Rapid City Rush announced the club has signed Jake Ratzlaff for the 2025-26 season.

In Ratzlaff, 23, the Rush are getting a multi-sport athlete, as he competed at the NCAA Division I level in two different sports.

A standout hockey, football, and baseball player at Rosemount High School in Minnesota, Jake chose the gridiron, having been named Minnesota Mr. Football as a senior and committed to the University of Wisconsin.

Ratzlaff saw some action late in games for the Badgers in his freshman season. However, the 6-foot-2 linebacker decided to change directions and pursue hockey after sustaining a hip injury.

While still in Madison and enrolled at Wisconsin, he suited up for seven games with the USHL’s Madison Capitols in the top amateur junior league in the country. The University of St. Thomas came calling and offered him a spot on their Division I roster.

“I am super excited and blessed for the opportunity to be a part of the Rapid City Rush organization,” Ratzlaff stated. “I’m looking forward to competing every day and winning a lot of hockey games. Let’s go!”

A big-bodied, physical right-shot defenseman, Ratzlaff fit right in with the Tommies and played 23 games over two seasons in college. Even though he had taken two full seasons off the ice, his perseverance pays off with the signing of a professional contract.

“Jake is a steady, stay-at-home, tough defender who is an elite athlete,” Dave Smith, Rush head coach and general manager, noted. “He will be expected to contribute to our team toughness. Jake’s history of being a multi-sport athlete, playing Big Ten football and Division I hockey, speaks to his mindset and understanding of how to compete at a high level.”