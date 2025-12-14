Rapid City Rush To Make Teddy Bear Drops In Community

The Rapid City Rush, in conjunction with Monument Health, will donate teddy bears at Monument Health on Monday at 2 Pm.

The event takes place at 353 Fairmont Blvd., Rapid City, SD 57701.

This annual donation follows the Rush's Teddy Bear Toss game this past Saturday. Fans brought their stuffed animals to the game and threw them on the ice for donation upon the Rush scoring their first goal.

The entire Rush team will be in attendance along with representatives from the Rush and Monument Health.

This is the most significant teddy bear drop-off for the team, and will be the only drop-off attended by the full group.

Dates and times for the other drops in the coming week are as follows:

Tuesday, Dec. 16 at 10 Am.

YMCA Rapid City

Tuesday, Dec. 16 at 2:30 Pm.

Ellsworth Air Force Base, Child Development Center

Wednesday, Dec. 17 at 10 Am.

Youth & Family Services

Wednesday, Dec. 17 at 2:30 Pm.

Rural America Initiatives (RAI)