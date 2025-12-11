Allen Americans Acquire Forward In Trade With Royals

On Wednesday, the Allen Americans announced the team has acquired forward Patrick Moynihan from the Reading Royals.

Moynihan played in 11 games this season with Reading (2 goals and 2 assists). The six-foot, 190-pound right winger is in his third full season of professional hockey.

Moynihan skated with the Idaho Steelheads last year and had 21 points in 39 games (10 goals and 11 assists). In three games against the Americans last season, he had three points (2 goals and 1 assist).

He’s also a former teammate of Michael Gildon on the US National Under 18 Team and US National Under 17 Team.

Moynihan played four years of collegiate hockey at Providence, and one year at Notre Dame. The former New Jersey Devils Draft Pick will join the Americans this weekend in Rapid City, where the Americans will take on the Rush starting Thursday.

It's the first of three games in three days for the Americans, who have won four of their last six games after taking back-to-back series against the Utah Grizzlies.

The Americans enter Thursday night's game with a record of 8-8-3. Rapid City takes a 10-9-2 mark into the contest.