Rapid City Rush To Unveil New Warmup Jerseys

As the Rapid City Rush prepare for their home opener Friday against the Wichita Thunder, they are also revealing new warmup jerseys.

Fans can get a look at the new jerseys Friday afternoon in Lacroix Hall during a pre-game party.

Attendees will also have a chance to win a warmup jersey and meet the team as the Rush introduce the players.

The fun starts at 4:30 Pm MT, with puck drop for the game slated for 7:05 Pm MT.

The jersey reveal is part of the Rush's Rally Weekend, presented by Denny Menholt. Saturday's contest against the Thunder, presented by Black Hills Energy, is also scheduled for 7:05 Pm.

After this weekend, the two teams won't see each other until early February with a three-game set at INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita.

Last weekend, the Rush split two games against the Kansas City Mavericks. KC took the opener on Friday, 3-2, while the Rush rebounded for a 5-2 triumph on Saturday.

It was the first victory for new Rush head coach and general manager Dave Smith, who took over in the off-season. The 56-year-old from Arthur, Ont. came to Rapid City after 27 seasons in Division I.

Ryan Chyzowski scored twice in Saturday's win, while goaltender Arsenii Sergeev stops 36 to register his first professional victory.