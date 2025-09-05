Wichita Thunder Adds Kelly Cup Experience In Trade With Lions

Kirby Proctor helped the Trois-Rivieres Lions to the 2025 Kelly Cup Championship. Now, the Wichita Thunder hope he can bring some of that mojo to their lineup.

The team announced on Friday it has acquired Proctor from Trois-Rivieres in exchange for defenseman Landon Fuller.

"It was a tough decision to move a good, young player like Landon," Wichita head coach Bruce Ramsay commented. "However, in order to get someone with the talent that Kirby possesses, you have to give up something in return. Kirby has the ability to be an elite defenseman in this league and won a Kelly Cup last year in Trois-Rivieres. I'm excited to bring him into the fold and he has the chance to be a top-pair defenseman for us.”

The 24-year-old Proctor is entering his second full season as a pro. A native of Lloydminster, Alberta, the 6-foot-3, 207-pound blueliner appeared in 59 games last season for the Lions and also played in nine playoff games during their Kelly Cup run.

Proctor finished with eight points (2-6-8) and was a +11.

Prior to turning pro, Proctor played five seasons of collegiate hockey at the University of Nebraska-Omaha where he was a teammate of former Thunder blueliner Dean Stewart. He registered 51 points (17-34-51) in 172 games during his collegiate career.

Proctor was named to the NCHC Academic All-League and a Distinguished Scholar three times.

Proctor also played one season in the United States Hockey League with Des Moines. He tallied 18 points (1-17-18) and was selected to the 2019 USHL/NHL Top Prospects Game.