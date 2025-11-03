Reading Royals Netminder Receives ECHL Monthly Award

The Reading Royals announced in conjunction with the ECHL on Monday that Keith Petruzzelli has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month for October. It is the third time in his career that he has received the monthly honor, which is tied for the third most in league history.

Petruzzelli, 26, went 3-0-0 with one shutout, a 0.64 goals-against average and a save percentage of .979 during the opening month of the ECHL season.

Under an American Hockey League contract with Lehigh Valley, the Wilbraham, Massachusetts native allowed one goal or less in each of his three October appearances, while making 32 or more saves in two of his three outings.

Petruzzelli has appeared in 68 career ECHL games with Reading and Newfoundland, posting an overall record of 37-26-5 with six shutouts, a 2.71 goals-against average and a save percentage of .910. Additionally, he is 25-20-4 in 53 career AHL outings with Lehigh Valley and Toronto with a 3.17 goals-against average and a save percentage of .893.

Prior to turning pro, Petruzzelli played four seasons of collegiate hockey at Quinnipiac University, where he appeared in 94 career games with an overall record of 51-27-8 with 10 shutouts, a 2.17 goals-against average and a save percentage of .915.

Petruzzelli is the seventh Royals netminder to receive Goaltender of the Month honors, and the first since former Royals goalie Kirill Ustimenko did so in January of the 2019-20 season, with a 6-1-1 record, 1.87 goals-against average and .935 save percentage.

Along with Ustimenko, Petruzzelli joins the company of Peter Hamerlik (Feb. 2004), Cody Rudkowsky (Nov. 2005), Philipp Grubauer (Nov. 2012), Riley Gill (Mar. 2013) and John Muse (Jan. 2018) to achieve the monthly award with the Royals.

The Royals are at home on Nov. 8th for Opening Night, presented by Supportive Concepts For Families, at Santander Arena at 7 Pm against Trois-Rivières. The home opener opens a two-game series with the Lions, which concludes on Sunday, November 9 at 3 Pm.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free.