Reigning Rookie Of The Year Wins ECHL Player Of The Week

The Tahoe Knight Monsters, along with the ECHL, announced that forward Sloan Stanick has been named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Oct. 20-26.

Stanick scored three goals and added three assists for six points in two games at Tulsa last week.

The 22-year-old had a pair of goals while dishing out an assist in a 4-1 win on Friday against the Oilers, while scoring once and adding two assists in a 5-2 victory on Sunday.

In Friday’s contest, Stanick registered the game’s first goal on a sharp-angle chance at the 4:15 mark of the opening period to make it 1-0 Tahoe.

Stanick got his third goal of the season and second of the night in the middle frame to put Tahoe up 4-1, which would end up being the final score.

On Sunday, Stanick capitalized on a bad pass during a Tulsa power play to make it 2-0 Tahoe with a shorthanded tally midway through the first period.

Under contract to Henderson of the American Hockey League, Stanick is tied for second in the ECHL with nine points (4-5-9) in five games this season.

A native of Rapid City, Manitoba, Stanick has 88 points (33-55-88) in 75 career games with the Knight Monsters. Last season, he was named ECHL Rookie of the Year and earned a spot on the All-ECHL Second Team after leading rookies - and finishing tied for second overall - with 79 points (29-50-79) in 70 games.

Prior to turning pro, Stanick totaled 207 points (86-121-207) in 274 career games in the Western Hockey League with Prince Albert and Regina.

The Knight Monsters continue their 11-game road trip on Wednesday, as they take on the Idaho Steelheads in Boise, with puck drop scheduled for 6:10 Pm PT.

