Knight Monsters Sweep Oilers To Begin Long Road Trip

The Tahoe Knight Monsters completed a two-game sweep over the Tulsa Oilers on Sunday with a 5-2 victory.

Tahoe’s offense was firing on all cylinders over the weekend. After a 4-1 win on Friday against the Oilers to start a grueling 11-game road trip, the Knight Monsters continued to excel in the opening period Saturday night.

Jake McGrew found the back of the net just 2:57 into the game to make it 1-0. Exactly five minutes later, Sloan Stanick capitalized on a bad pass on a Tulsa power play to make it 2-0 with a shorthanded tally.

With 5:45 left in the period, Tulsa got on the board thanks to Adam McMaster, making it 2-1 Tahoe headed into the second period.

In the middle frame, Tahoe would score the only goal as Kevin Wall buried the Knight Monsters’ second shorthanded goal of the game to make it 3-1.

The Knight Monsters once again got excellent goaltending from Jordan Papirny in the second period as well.

In the third period, Tulsa cut the lead to one, thanks to a goal from Easton Armstrong, but in the final eight minutes, Casey Bailey notched his fifth of the season, and Wall added his second of the game to give Tahoe a 5-2 victory.

This now marks five consecutive games that the Knight Monsters have scored four or more goals. On Friday, Tahoe jumped out to a 3-0 lead before Tulsa got on the board, and didn’t look back. Stanick scored two goals and added an assist on Friday to aid in the victory.

The Knight Monsters continue their road trip on Wednesday as they take on the Idaho Steelheads in Boise. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:10 Pm PT.