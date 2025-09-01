    • Powered by Roundtable

    Royals Acquire Russian Defenseman From Allen

    Stephen Kerr
    Sep 1, 2025
    The Reading Royals have announced that they have acquired defenseman Artyom Kulakov from the Allen Americans in exchange for Future Considerations.

    The 22-year-old Kulakov joins the Royals entering his third-full professional season after totaling 27 points (10-17-27) and 149 penalty minutes in 117 career ECHL games between the Worcester Railers (2022-24) and Allen (2024-25).

    Royals head coach and general manager Anthony Peters calls Kulakov a physical blueliner who takes a lot of pride in defending and shutting down the opposition.

    "He loves the game and is extremely excited to be a Reading Royal,” Peters stated. “We will look to him to be very hard to play against and continue to develop his game. We are very happy to have him as a Royal.”

    A native of Bolshoy Kamen, Russia, Kulakov joined Worcester at the end of the 2022-23 season following his second year with the Erie Otters of the Ontario Hockey League. There, he played for Royals assistant coach Wes Wolfe.

    In 102 games with Erie, the 6-foot-2, 216-pound left-shot defenseman tallied 16 points (5-11-16) to go with 145 penalty minutes.
