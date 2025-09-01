Royals Acquire Russian Defenseman From Allen

The Reading Royals have announced that they have acquired defenseman Artyom Kulakov from the Allen Americans in exchange for Future Considerations.

The 22-year-old Kulakov joins the Royals entering his third-full professional season after totaling 27 points (10-17-27) and 149 penalty minutes in 117 career ECHL games between the Worcester Railers (2022-24) and Allen (2024-25).

Royals head coach and general manager Anthony Peters calls Kulakov a physical blueliner who takes a lot of pride in defending and shutting down the opposition.

"He loves the game and is extremely excited to be a Reading Royal,” Peters stated. “We will look to him to be very hard to play against and continue to develop his game. We are very happy to have him as a Royal.”

A native of Bolshoy Kamen, Russia, Kulakov joined Worcester at the end of the 2022-23 season following his second year with the Erie Otters of the Ontario Hockey League. There, he played for Royals assistant coach Wes Wolfe.

In 102 games with Erie, the 6-foot-2, 216-pound left-shot defenseman tallied 16 points (5-11-16) to go with 145 penalty minutes.