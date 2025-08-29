The Worcester Railers will launch their eighth season of professional hockey in Worcester with a bang.

The club has an entertainment-packed Opening Weekend planned, presented by M&T Bank, on Saturday, Oct. 18 and Sunday, Oct. 19 at the DCU Center.

Festivities kick off with a block party and will end with a special appearance by Bluey on Kids Opening Day.

"Opening night is always one of the most exciting evenings of the year," Railers Team President Kim Golinski said in a statement. "We believe this upcoming season of Railers hockey will be the best yet, and we're eager to begin the year alongside our fans at home with some of the most engaging programming we've ever had for opening weekend."

Block Party Bash

The Railers will be hosting their annual Opening Night Block Party presented by BeatBox Beverages before the game on Oct. 18.

The excitement begins on Commercial Street right behind the DCU Center from 4-6 Pm. Fans can expect food, vendors, live music outdoors at Off the Rails, and more.

Beatboxer Breaks Down Opening Night

The entertainment continues once the puck drops, as world-renowned beatboxer NaPoM performs during the first intermission of opening night. Known worldwide for his signature style and current residency in Japan, NaPoM, an international champion and one of the world’s top beatboxers, will take over the first intermission with a dynamic, crowd-igniting performance.

Australia's Top Dog Comes to Worcester

Families won’t want to miss Kids Opening Day, featuring a special appearance by Bluey, the beloved animated Blue Heeler from Australia. Bluey will be live at the DCU Center during the Railers’ matchup with the Adirondack Thunder. Fans will have the opportunity to take photos during meet-and-greet sessions throughout the game. Timing details will be announced closer to the event.

Railers Season Eight Gets Underway

On the ice, the Railers face two heated divisional rivals to start their eighth campaign: The Maine Mariners on Oct. 18, and the Adirondack Thunder the following day.

The Matchup with Maine kicks off the fifth season of the VIP Tires Rivalry Cup as the first of 14 matches against the Mariners this season.

Fans can purchase Opening Weekend Packs, which include tickets to one Opening Weekend game and one Worcester Hockey Heritage game now by following the link here.