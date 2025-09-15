Steelheads Acquire Dodero From Cyclones

The Idaho Steelheads and head coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced a trade with the Cincinnati Cyclones on Monday.

Idaho has received forward Chris Dodero from the Cyclones in exchange for defenseman Jake Johnson.

The 29-year-old Dodero enters his fourth professional season, and will join his brother Charlie this upcoming campaign in Idaho. Chris began last season with the Tahoe Knight Monsters, producing seven points (3-4-7) in 15 games which included a hat-trick and an assist against the Steelheads on Nov. 27.

The Bloomingdale, IL native was traded to Cincinnati on Dec. 17 finishing the season collecting 18 points (6-12-18) in 39 games for the Cyclones.

The 5-foot-9, 179-pound left-shot forward began his professional career in the ICEHL where he helped HK Olimpija Ljubljana to a league championship during the 2022-23 season. There, he registered 30 points (10-20-30) in 39 games.

The following year he tallied two assists in eight games for Graz99ers in the ICEHL before finishing the year in Germany with the Rosenheim Star Bulls (DEL2) producing 22 points (10-12-22) in 28 games.

Prior to turning pro, Dodero played five seasons of collegiate hockey at American International College (AIC) from 2017-22. During that time, he accumulated 71 points (26-45-71) in 134 career games. He helped the Yellow Jackets to the program’s first ever NCAA Tournament appearance, where they stunned number one overall seed St. Cloud State University in the first round by a final score of 2-1.

During his five-year tenure at AIC he was a member of four Atlantic Hockey Association (AHA) Regular Season Championships and three tournament championships.

Dodero played parts of three seasons in the United States Hockey League from 2012-15 skating for the Chicago Steel, Muskegon Lumberjacks, Lincoln Stars, and Des Moines Buccaneers. He collecting 40 points (16-24-40) in 140 career games during that span..

During the 2015-16 campaign, Dodero played for the Nanaimo Clippers of the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) notching 35 points (14-21-35) in 53 games before wrapping up his junior hockey career in the North American Hockey League (NAHL) tallying 39 points (12-27-39) in 41 games with the Janesville Jets.

The 27-year-old Johnson will join his fourth ECHL franchise after his most recent stint with the Knight Monsters in 2024-25. Johnson signed with Idaho after being acquired in a deal that satisfied a future considerations deal on June 20, 2025 with Tahoe.

In 61 games played with the Knight Monsters, Johnson recorded four goals and 17 assists (21 points) last season. In addition to his point total, Johnson had a season +/- of 19 in 2024-25.