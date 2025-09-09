The ECHL Returns To New Jersey

As reported by Frank Seravalli on Monday, professional ice hockey is returning to Trenton, New Jersey.

The ECHL announced on Tuesday that the League’s Board of Governors has approved the Transfers of Controlling Interest and Home Territory in the Utah Grizzlies’ Membership from Grizzlies Hockey Club, LLC to Pro Hockey Partners, LLC, who will relocate the team to Trenton at the conclusion of the 2025-26 season.

In a statement released by the Grizzlies Tuesday morning, the team announced it is committed to making this final season in Utah a memorable one, dedicated to the generations of fans who have supported the team through every high and low.

"This was a difficult decision, but it is one that we feel is in the best long-term interest of the franchise," D.G. Elmore stated. "Our focus right now is entirely on the fans and the community that have supported us for three decades. We are dedicated to delivering the best possible experience for our final season and celebrating the incredible memories we've made together."

For 30 years, the Utah Grizzlies have been an integral part of the local sports landscape, creating countless moments of joy and excitement.

“The organization extends a heartfelt and profound thank you to the dedicated fans who have filled the stands, to the members of the booster club who have provided a sense of home to our players and coaches, and to the community partners who have supported the team through every season,” the statement said.

The yet-to-be-renamed Trenton Hockey Club will make their debut at CURE Insurance Arena for the 2026-27 Season.

“The return of ECHL hockey to Trenton is extremely exciting as we welcome the market back to our North Division for the 2026-27 Season amidst new teams and rivalries in the region,” ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin said in a statement. “The original ECHL Team served as a catalyst to the opening of CURE Insurance Arena back in 1999 and growing the hockey community in New Jersey, and we look forward to reinvigorating the live entertainment experience in the marketplace with an ownership and operating group that is experienced in developmental league sports.

“On behalf of the League and myself, I would like to personally thank the Elmore Family, the late Kevin Bruder, Jill Roberts and the entire Grizzlies staff, for their commitment to the ECHL and the Utah fanbase for over 20 years in the League, as we are saddened by the unfortunate set of circumstances that will not allow them to be able to continue to entertain their fans and be a part of that community after the 2025-26 Season.”

“We are thrilled to reintroduce the ECHL to Trenton and Mercer County, a region known for its strong hockey culture and passion for the sport,” said Bob Ohrablo, president of Pro Hockey Partners, LLC and Trenton ECHL Hockey. “The ECHL/Trenton Hockey Club will attract hundreds of thousands of fans to the CURE Insurance Arena and Downtown Trenton each season. This presents an opportunity for families to enjoy exciting pro hockey nights at affordable prices, along with a variety of family-friendly promotions throughout the season.”

The 7,000-seat CURE Insurance Arena previously was home to the ECHL’s Titans and Devils from 1999-2013. The Trenton Titans twice reached the Kelly Cup Finals, falling to South Carolina in 2001 and capturing their only championship in 2005, defeating Florida in six games.

The arena was also home to the 2002 ECHL All-Star Classic.

Further details about the Grizzlies’ upcoming season, including special events and tributes to the team’s history, will be announced in the coming weeks.