Two Worcester Railers Players Fined, Suspended By ECHL

The ECHL Department of Player Safety announced a couple of fines and suspensions from action over the weekend, both involving Worcester Railers players.

The actions came in ECHL Game #91, Reading at Worcester, on Saturday, Nov. 1.

Worcester’s Riley Piercey has been suspended for seven games and fined an undisclosed amount. He is suspended for five games under Rule #70.1 and Rule #70.10 as the result of leaving the player’s bench to join an altercation, as well as for two games under Rule #28 – Supplementary Discipline as the result of his actions at 14:46 of the third period.

Piercey will miss Worcester’s games at Maine (Nov. 7), vs. Maine (Nov. 8 and Nov. 9), vs. Trois-Rivières (Nov. 14 and Nov. 15) and vs. Maine (Nov. 18 and Nov. 21).

The Railers’ Anthony Callin has been suspended for four games and fined an undisclosed amount under Rule #28 – Supplementary Discipline as the result of his major penalty and game misconduct for slashing at 14:46 of the third period.

Callin will miss Worcester’s games at Maine (Nov. 7), vs. Maine (Nov. 8 and Nov. 9) and vs. Trois-Rivières (Nov. 14).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players’ Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player’s Hardship Fund.

In addition, the Worcester organization has been fined an undisclosed amount.

The Royals routed Worcester 5-1 on Saturday, sweeping the two-game series and improving their record to 5-0-1. The Railers fell to 1-4-1.

Vinnie Purpura (1-0-0-0) earned the win in goal for Reading with 25 saves on 26 shots faced while Worcester netminder Tristan Lennox (0-3-0-0) suffered the loss in goal with 27 saves on 32 shots faced.

The 5-0-1 start is the best start in Royals franchise history.

