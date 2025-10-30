Worcester Railers To Hold Sensory Friendly Day In November

The Worcester Railers have announced the programming for their Autism Acceptance Day on Nov. 9, presented by Advocates.

The game will feature a new sensory-friendly experience with a variety of modifications to game day operations to accommodate fans with increased sensitivities to auditory and visual stimuli.

Leading up to puck drop, fans can purchase discounted kids' ticket prices presented by the MBTA Commuter Rail. The game kicks off at 3:05 p.m. EST on Sunday, Nov. 9, when the Railers face off against the Maine Mariners. Doors will open at 2 Pm.

Changes to Game Day Operations

Throughout the evening, fans can expect several changes to game day operations to alleviate potential stimuli stressors that frequently occur during the regular season.

These changes include: no goal horn; no sudden "Make Some Noise" videos; lowered music and microphone levels. Lights will remain on for the entirety of the game; no flashing or strobing lights; and no mascot drum.

Cool Down Zone

Railers fans are welcome to head to the Cool Down Zone, a designated room for those who may need a break at any point during the game.

The decompression space can be found in the Railyard, located right outside the Coors Light Cold Zone. There will be activities and TVs available for fans to use, and everyone can enter and leave as they please.

