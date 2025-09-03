Wichita Thunder Extends Affiliation Agreement With San Jose

The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks and AHL's San Jose Barracuda, have announced that they have extended their affiliation agreement with the Sharks and Barracuda for the 2025-26 season.

Under the affiliation agreement, the Sharks will be able to designate players within their development system for assignment with the Thunder. The club will also be composed of players who are signed to two-way AHL contracts in addition to those on ECHL contracts (under agreement with the Thunder).

“We're happy to keep our partnership with San Jose going," stated Thunder GM Joel T. Lomurno. "We saw some solid talent come through Wichita last season. I'm looking forward to seeing those guys take the next step and excited to see what new players we can develop this season.”

The 2025-26 season will be the fourth year that the Thunder will partner with San Jose. Last year, Wichita had 10 players spend time in the Air Capital that were either on AHL or NHL contracts.

Goaltender Gabriel Carriere impressed during his time with the Thunder and then earned his first NHL contract with the Sharks this past March. Defenseman Braden Hache appeared in 33 games with the Thunder. He was recalled and earned a consistent role in the lineup for the Barracuda.

Defensemen Jeremie Bucheler, forwards Mitchell Russell and Luke Grainger and netminder Aaron Dell all played for both the Thunder and the Barracuda.

"Wichita is a premier franchise in the ECHL with a proven track record of developing NHL prospects well," Sharks Assistant General Manager and San Jose Barracuda General Manager Joe Will noted. "The staff, facilities and city are all first class."

San Jose joined the NHL in 1991. The Sharks have advanced to the Western Conference Final six times, which included them capturing the Presidents’ Trophy in 2009. San Jose has also earned five Pacific Division titles and made a Stanley Cup Final appearance in 2016.

San Jose has one of the most exciting young players in the league in Macklin Celebrini as well as Will Smith and William Eklund.

“I'm excited to be back with San Jose for another season,” Thunder Head Coach Bruce Ramsay stated. “Last year, I was able to work with some talented players that lived out their dreams as they continue to pursue a chance to play in the NHL. It was a pleasure to help develop guys like Gabriel Carriere and Braden Hache, who both signed second contracts with the organization. I'm proud of Gabe, who really improved his game and earned an NHL contract with the Sharks and equally as proud with Braden, who is back with the Barracuda.

“I'm happy with the progress of several other players who spent a significant amount of time here. We look forward to growing our partnership and working together to ensure success at each level for all three teams.”

San Jose has several ties to the ECHL. Sharks Head Coach Ryan Warsofsky served two seasons as a head coach for the South Carolina Stingrays. NHL Goaltending Coach Thomas Speer played in three league contests as a member of the Idaho Steelheads and Las Vegas Wranglers in the 2011-12 season and went on to serve as Goaltending Coach with the Allen Americans, then the Sharks’ ECHL affiliate, from 2014-15 through 2016-17.