Worcester Railers' Goalie Wins Weekly Honors

The Worcester Railers, along with the ECHL, announced on Monday that Henrik Tikkanen has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Nov. 17-23.

Tikkanen’s play last week would have been hard to top. He went 3-0-0 with one shutout, a 0.97 goals-against average and a save percentage of .965 in three appearances for the Railers.

The 25-year-old netminder turned aside all 30 shots in a 4-0 win against the Maine Mariners last Tuesday, made 34 saves in a 2-1 victory over the Mariners on Friday and stopped 18 shots in a 3-2 win against the Greensboro Gargoyles on Sunday.

Under an NHL contract with the New York Islanders, Tikkanen is 5-2-1 in eight appearances with the Railers this season, and ranks 10th in the ECHL with a 2.03 goals-against average and 11th with a .929 save percentage.

A native of Lohja, Finland, Tikkanen has seen action in 73 career games with Worcester, going 36-30-6 with six shutouts, a 2.91 goals-against average and a save percentage of .910.

Tikkanen's six shutouts in his career with the Railers tie him with Mitch Gillam for most all-time in franchise history. He is eight wins behind Gillam for the all-time team lead in wins. He has also appeared in 48 career games with Bridgeport of the American Hockey League, where he is 14-24-5 with one shutout, a 3.32 goals-against average and a save percentage of .890.

During the 2021-22 season, he won 13 of his 19 appearances with MoDo Hockey in the HockeyAllsvenskan league, the second-highest league in Sweden.