Worcester Railers Surprise Lunenburg Boy with Wish Reveal

Six-year-old Isaac of Lunenburg, Mass., received a thrilling surprise during last Sunday’s Worcester Railers game at the DCU Center.

Isaac, who has a heart condition, received the news that his wish to go to Walt Disney World® Resort will be fulfilled this year by Make-A-Wish® Massachusetts and Rhode Island, which grants life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

Isaac, who loves swimming pools, singing and dancing, and Mickey Mouse, wished to visit the Florida theme parks during the month of December to experience the decorations, since he loves the holidays.

The trip will also serve as a belated birthday celebration, as Isaac turns seven in early December. He will travel with his dad, David; his mom, Meghan; and his brother, Lucas, 8.

Isaac and several family members and friends were invited to the game by the Railers as the team hosted the Greensboro Gargoyles for Superhero Sunday. The Railers support Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island through representation on the charity’s Central Mass Advisory Council, as event sponsors, and through monetary donations.

“One of the Railers Foundation’s primary focuses is to uplift the members of our community,” Team President Kim Golinski said in a statement. “Partnering with Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island to grant Isaac’s wish shows the good that is possible when we come together to help someone who is in need. It felt appropriate hosting Isaac for our Superhero Sunday game no less, as he demonstrated his own personal super strength at the arena all day long for everyone to see.”

Between the fantastic seats, the chance to take part in the players’ pregame huddle, receiving a custom jersey, meeting Trax, and doing the ceremonial puck drop, Isaac was already having the time of his life, but it only got better as he took the ice after the first period.

In front of a full crowd including 50 of his family and friends, staff from the Railers and from Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island announced that Isaac and his family will be heading to Orlando to experience the magic of the holidays at The Happiest Place on Earth.

Isaac was thrilled and even closed out the experience with a Zamboni ride.

Peg Wheble, Central and Western Mass Regional Director for Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island, shared, “Isaac’s special wish reveal adds to the joy and anticipation of his wish experience. Many people don’t realize that we are a local nonprofit, helping kids like Isaac right here in our own communities. The best way to help people in Central Mass understand the need and urgency of their support and the healing power of a wish is to work with the organizations that are part of the fabric of Worcester County, like the Railers, who have been such generous partners.”

There are currently over 600 eligible children in Massachusetts and Rhode Island who are waiting for a wish. Partners like the Railers help Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island work toward its vision of granting the wish of every eligible child.

Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island is launching an Annual Appeal with donation matching opportunities through the New Year. To learn more about how you can get involved in helping to grant wishes this holiday season and beyond, visit massri.wish.org.