Worcester Railers To Raise Service Dog As Part Of Month Of Giving

September is Service Dog Month, and the Worcester Railers are recognizing it in a major way.

The team is pleased to co-raise a future service dog to launch their inaugural "Railers Month of Giving." The future service dog will be raised in partnership with America's VetDogs, a national nonprofit that provides service dogs to veterans and first responders with disabilities free of charge.

The dog will be raised on-site in the Railers office, and will be introduced to the public on Opening Night Oct. 18.

In addition, the team is excited to contribute more than $20,000 to local non-profits, and has empowered all employees of the organization to select a nonprofit of their choosing and commit a day of volunteerism.

A Puppy with a Purpose

"September is National Service Dog Month, and we look forward to welcoming the Railers pup into the office later this month," Team President Kim Golinski stated. "Upon completion of this program, the Railers pup will make a meaningful difference in the life of a veteran or a first responder with disabilities."

In partnership with America's VetDogs, the Worcester Railers will be raising a service dog starting in September to eventually be trained as a working service dog to a veteran or first responder in need.

The New York Islanders, the NHL affiliate of the Railers has partnered with America's VetDogs in the past to help raise five puppies that have gone on to become guide dogs or service dogs for individuals with disabilities.

“New England has always been an important region for America’s VetDogs, and thanks to the generosity of a longtime donor, we’re expanding our presence here to better serve veterans and first responders with disabilities," President and CEO of America's VetDogs, John Miller, said in a statement. "We’re especially excited to partner with the Worcester Railers in co-raising a future service dog puppy. Together, we’re helping to change lives by giving the gift of independence to those who have sacrificed so much for our country and communities.”

Name the Pup

The Railers will launch a name the pup contest to the public on Sep. 4, with the final voting round beginning on Sep. 9.

The Railers pup will make its first appearance to fans on opening weekend, Oct. 18 and 19.

The service dog programs of America’s VetDogs were created to provide enhanced mobility and renewed independence to United States veterans, active-duty service members, and first responders with disabilities.