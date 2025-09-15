Americans Mourn The Loss Of One Of Their Own

Orca Wiesblatt was excited to suit up for the Allen Americans this coming season. This past weekend, his young life was cut short.

The Americans are mourning the loss of Wiesblatt, who died in a vehicle accident over the weekend at the age of 25. He was signed by the Americans earlier this month and was a player under head coach Steve Martinson last season in Athens (FPHL).

“We are all heartbroken,” Martinson said in a statement. “Orca (Weisblatt) was really looking forward to this next step in his hockey career. He wasn’t just skilled, he was a momentum changing hitter. I can still see his grin when he would return to the bench after one of his big hits. That is what we will miss the most, his infectious smile.”

In Athens, Wiesblatt produced 42 points in just 37 games (17 goals and 25 assists).

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound native of Calgary, Alberta was a right-shot winger who had both skill and speed and could play both wing positions.

Prior to turning pro in 2023-24, Wiesblatt played parts of two seasons of major junior hockey with the Calgary Hitmen of the Western Hockey League. In 2019-20 he had 57 points in 64 games (20 goals and 37 assists).

The Americans will pay tribute to Wiesblatt on opening night Oct. 24.