Franchise Hockey Manager 12 Available Now

Franchise Hockey Manager 12 from Out Of The Park Developments is available now.

Franchise Hockey Manager is a hockey simulation and strategy game that allows players to shape their franchise experience with multiple customizations and roster options available.

Franchise Hockey Manager is officially licensed by the NHL, making it the only hockey-related PC game who can use NHL likeness and logos.

New features include:

Training programs

Draft day news and trade offers

The 2028 World Cup of Hockey

IIHF World Championship going back to 1929

AI roster management improvements

New league reports

Historical rosters go back to 1909. Players can also tryout seven man hockey, promotion and relegation systems, and play online leagues with friends.

The game is regularly available for $57.99 CAD, it is on sale for $52.19 until Oct. 30. There are also bundles available with Out of the Park Baseball 26 for $64.51.

The game can be purchased on Steam, Fastspring, or the OOTPD website.

Gameplay and breakdowns can be found on the OOTPD YouTube Channel.

Information on the most recent NHL 26 roster update can be seen here.

