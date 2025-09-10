Paul Bissonnette Among New Chel Week Cards In NHL 26

The third day of Chel Week content is live in NHL 26 Hockey Ultimate Team.

Paul Bissonnette, Eddie Olczyk, Kevin Weekes, and Ryan Whitney are the four new cards.

Bissonnette can be acquired by trading in all three of the other new cards. When you complete the set you will get Olczyk, Weekes, and Whitney back but they will be untradeable.

An 81 overall Chel week card can be built by trading in any five 78-80 overall cards.

This is a limited time set available until Friday.

Check out all the information about Chel Week here. An 85 overall Sam Bennett available through moments will be available tomorrow.

NHL 26's worldwide release is set for Sept. 12. It can be purchased here.

