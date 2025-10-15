Champions Hockey League Regular Season Finishes – Playoff Matchups Known

The Champions Hockey League regular season concluded on Wednesday with the final six games and saw the final six playoff spots secured. In all, the last 16 teams include teams from eight different countries.

Scroll down to see the round of 16 matchups.

KalPa Kuopio (FIN) 3 – KAC Klagenfurt (AUT) 1

KalPa became the second team to finish the regular season unbeaten, following Finnish rival Ilves Tampere on Tuesday, and secured the No. 2 seed. Lukáš Kaňák led the offense with a goal and an assist. Klagenfurt could have advanced with a win, but its CHL season is now finished.

GKS Tychy (POL) 4 – Lukko Rauma (FIN) 5

Already eliminated from playoff contention, Polish champion Tychy had thoughts of winning its second game but two late goals – including Leo Tuuva’s winner with just 48 seconds remaining – secured the win for Lukko. With the regulation victory, Lukko secured the No. 5 seed.

ERC Ingolstadt (GER) 8 – Odense Bulldogs (DEN) 2

Odense had designs on becoming the first Danish team to advance and scored first. But Ingolstadt, who had already clinched, took over from there and ran away with this one. Abbott Girduckis, Riley Barber and Riley Sheen had three points each for Ingolstadt, who finished sixth.

Lausanne HC (SUI) 3 – Mountfield Hradec Králové (CZE) 2 [OT]

Both Lausanne and Mountfield see their disappointing CHL campaigns come to an end in this one. Mountfield could have advanced with a win or more favorable results elsewhere, but Ahti Oksanen’s overtime goal ended it.

EV Zug (SUI) 3 – Kometa Brno (CZE) 4

Both teams entered the game with their CHL seasons hanging in the balance but, thanks to results elsewhere, both teams will advance to the playoffs, with Kometa finishing eighth with 10 points and Zug in 13th, two points back. David Moravec scored twice for Kometa; Tomáš Tatar tallied once for Zug.

Red Bull Salzburg (AUT) 4 – Eisbären Berlin (GER) 1

In the very last game of the CHL regular season to finish, Salzburg became the last team to punch its ticket to the playoffs.

Round of 16 matchups:

[1] Ilves Tampere (FIN) vs [16] Pinguins Bremerhaven (GER)

[2] KalPa Kuopio (FIN) vs [15] ZSC Lions Zurich (SUI)



[3] Frölunda Gothenburg (SWE) vs [14] Grenoble Bruleurs de Loups (FRA)



[4] Sparta Prague (CZE) vs [13] EV Zug (SUI)



[5] Lukko Rauma (FIN) vs [12] Storhamar Dragons (NOR)

[6] ERC Ingolstadt (GER) vs [11] Red Bull Salzburg (AUT)

[7] SC Bern (SUI) vs [10] Brynäs Gävle (SWE)

[8] Kometa Brno (CZE) vs [9] Luleå Hockey (SWE)

The CHL’s round of 16 will be played in November in the form of two-game home-and-away series with the winners on aggregate scores advancing. Beyond that, the quarterfinals will be played in December and the semifinals in January.

The one-game final is scheduled for March 3, 2026, after the Olympic break.

