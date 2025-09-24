Ex-Flyers Goalie Signs Short-Term In Finland

Swedish goaltender Felix Sandström, 28, has signed a short-term contract with Kärpät Oulu as an injury replacement for the Finnish Liiga club.

The contract runs until Nov. 2 and includes an option for Sandström – who has spent the past seven seasons in North America – to leave early should he receive an NHL offer in that time.

“I’m excited about this opportunity,” Sandström is quoted in the club’s announcement. “I’ve heard a lot of good things about the team and the city and I can’t wait to get to know everyone.”

Kärpät starting netminder Niklas Rubin was injured this past weekend, leaving 20-year-old Seattle Kraken prospect Visa Vedenpää as the team’s temporary starter.

“We’ve acquired an experienced player to partner with Visa for the next six weeks – one who has played in both the SHL and NHL in his career,” said Kärpät sports director Kimmo Kapanen. “We are pleased that things were able to progress so quickly, and Felix will be able to join the team as early as the end of the week.”

Originally from Gävle, Sweden, Sandström advanced through the ranks of local club Brynäs, turning pro at age 17.

Former Flyers 2nd Rounder Signs In Germany

Canadian winger Wade Allison, 27, has signed a one-year contract with the Straubling Tigers, the DEL club announced this weekend.

He was a third-round draft pick of the Philadelphia Flyers in 2015 and played in the organization from 2019 to 2024, appearing in 30 NHL games but spending most of that time with the AHL’s Leigh Valley Phantoms. Sandström’s NHL record is 4-18-0 with a 3.66 goals-against average, an .880 save percentage and no shutouts.

Sandström spent the 2024-25 season in the Buffalo Sabres organization, playing 19 AHL games for the Rochester Americans.

Kärpät has won two of its first five Liiga games so far this season. The team’s leading scorer is Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Roni Hirvonen with six points. It also includes Chicago Blackhawks prospect Janne Peltonen and ex-NHLers Markus Nutivaara, Marcus Björk and Aku Räty.

A club that is used to success in Finland, Kärpät had high expectations for last season but missed the playoffs, causing the club mangement to issue an apology to the fans.

Leafs Prospect Returns Home To Finland

Finnish defenseman Roni Hirvonen, 23, has signed a one-year contract with Kärpät Oulu, the Liiga club announced on Monday.