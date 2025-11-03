Ex-NHL Goalie Leaves KHL Club ‘Due To Family Reasons’

Canadian goaltender Louis Domingue, 33, has been released by Sibir Novosibirsk, the KHL club announced on Monday.

According to the club’s website, “Domingue is leaving Sibir due to family reasons.”

Family is a commonly cited reason for terminating a KHL contract. During the 2024-25 season, Anton Slepyshev, Linden Vey, Tony DeAngelo and Ryan Merkley all left their teams on similar grounds – Vey and DeAngelo resurfaced in other leagues shortly thereafter.

In 11 games for Sibir this season, Domingue had a goals-against average of 3.83 and a save percentage of .892. Sibir has the worst record in the KHL’s Eastern Conference with seven wins in 21 games and the third-worst record in the league.

Another Goalie Moves From NHL To KHL

Canadian goaltender Louis Domingue, 33, has signed a one-year contract with Sibir Novosibirsk, the KHL club announced on Thursday.

Originally from Mont-Saint-Hilaire, Que., Domingue played junior hockey for the Moncton Wildcats and Quebec Remparts of the QMJHL, and was drafted in the fifth round, 138th overall, by the Phoenix Coyotes in the 2010 NHL Entry Draft.

Between 2014 and 2025, Domingue played 144 NHL regular-season games and seven more in the playoffs for the Coyotes, Tampa Bay Lightning, New Jersey Devils, Vancouver Canucks, Calgary Flames, Pittsburgh Penguins and New York Rangers.

In the 2018-19 season with Tampa Bay, he played 26 games backing up Andrei Vasilevskiy and posted a 21-5-0 record – including a run of 11 straight wins – as the Lightning tied an NHL record with 62 regular-season wins (since broken).

After playing only two regular-season games for Pittsburgh in 2021-22, injuries to Tristan Jarry and Casey DeSmith forced Domingue into the Penguins’ starting role during the playoffs. He entered Game 1 of the first round in the second overtime period against the Rangers and played in six of seven games that series, which Pittsburgh lost.

In each of the past two seasons, Domingue played one game and won for the Rangers, but otherwise spent the rest of the time in the AHL.

